SacRT Free Ride Flyers

SacRT offers free rides to select local events with a valid flyer. All current and upcoming free ride flyers are below. Please check sacrt.com/schedules prior to your trip. Call 916-321-BUSS (2877) if you need help planning your trip. Free ride flyers must be presented to the bus operator or SacRT fare inspection staff upon request. Print or screenshot of flyer is accepted. Only one flyer needed per group.

Rosa Park Day – Friday, February 4, 2022

Valid Friday, February 4, 2022, all day on SacRT fixed-route bus (including Elk Grove buses and Folsom Stage Line buses) only.

Capitol Beer Fest – Sunday, March 5, 2022

Valid Sunday, March 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on light rail only.

Ride Free to Receive your COVID-19 Vaccine

Valid through Friday, March 31, 2022. Must show proof of same-day vaccine appointment.